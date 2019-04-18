B's Bunny Baskets an Easter mission accomplished

It's Easter mission accomplished for a young man from Plymouth...

This is the third year for Brayden Penny's B's Bunny Baskets Fundraiser.

We caught up with him last week to learn about his plan to give 200 Easter Baskets to kids in hospitals in Boston and Bangor.

Thursday in Newport we were there as he and his family gathered and packed them all up as they met and exceeded his goal!

The idea came when Brayden was in the hospital a few years ago over the Easter holiday and the doctors caring for him game him a basket...

This kindness inspired him to pay it forward..

