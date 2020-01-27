Brunswick police investigating armed standoff at former Naval base

Brunswick police are dealing with an armed standoff at one of the former Navy housing complexes early Monday morning.

Police tell our affiliate, WMTW that there is a man with a rifle inside 744 Neptune Drive.

One building was evacuated just after midnight. Police said they were able to remove the man's wife and child from the apartment.

At about 6:30 a.m. police started firing tear gas into the apartment, but said he had not emerged more than 40 minutes later.

It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

Officers are asking people who live nearby to stay inside. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.