Bruce Poliquin tapped by President Trump for new post

A former congressman from Maine is taking on a new volunteer role as chairman of the Board of Securities Investor Protection Corporation following a nomination from President Donald Trump.

Republican Bruce Poliquin announced via Twitter Friday that he is taking the new post. He says he's planning on "using my experience to help protect the savings and investments of Americans."

The Securities Investor Protection Corporation is a nonprofit corporation that was created with the Securities Investor Protection Act of 1970. It exists to protect the clients of brokerage firms when those firms go out of business or go bankrupt.

Poliquin served as representative for Maine's 2nd District for four years until he lost to Democratic Rep. Jared Golden last year in a very close race that was decided by ranked-choice voting.