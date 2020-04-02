Brownville church finds ways to spread hope and connect community

With Easter coming up, many churches have had to cancel planned celebrations due to coronavirus.

A church in Brownville is turning to its church bell as a way to connect the community.

Brownville Community Church's bell will ring throughout the town starting at noon on Easter.

We chatted with Pastor Elizabeth Coffey.

She says this is a way to give a sense of peace to not only the congregation but also the community.

It shows we're still together in times apart, too.

"We are still connected and we are praying for the end to the virus and that we are praying for the healing of the earth and it's a way to let the community know we are praying for them," Pastor Elizabeth Coffey explained.

Pastor Coffey says she's touched with the ways church members have stayed in contact with each other through e-mails and a newsletter.

Coffey says she's reached out to about 20 churches in Piscataquis County to adopt those ideas, too.