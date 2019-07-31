Brownville Community Church to hold fundraiser to celebrate their 200th anniversary

The Brownville Community Church is holding a celebration this Saturday.

It's to recognize the 200th anniversary of the church.

The fundraiser will include an auction and a quilt show along with lunch.

The Auction will run 9-noon. During the Auction, the Pleasant River Quilters, who meet once a week in the Church's Fellowship Hall , are having a quilt show.

The snack shack will be open with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, coffee, soda, muffins, and more available.

A bean hole bean supper rounds out the day from 5-6:30 with all the fixings & dessert at a cost of $8 for adults & $4 for children under 12.

It's all happening at the church on Church Street.