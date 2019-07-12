Browntail Moth season is here

The caterpillar that eventually becomes the Browntail moth can cause itchy rashes and even respiratory problems if you're exposed to it.

This spring, scientists predicted that Browntail moths would be especially bad this year.

Some areas of Maine have found some relief from the moths because of the cool and rainy spring.

But the Maine Forest says there are still year-round precautions that need to be taken.

"There are practices during the winter months," said Mike Parisio of the Maine Forest Service. "You know, removing visible winter webs in your trees if you can reach them is a great practice. During the summer months, we recommend that people keep their lights off at night if they don't need to be on- their porch lights, garage lights- to avoid attracting any female moths that might lay eggs there."

The caterpillar's high season is usually mid-May through June.