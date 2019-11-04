Brother of Essex Street homicide victim speaks out

The death of a Bangor man found in an Essex Street home on Friday has been ruled a homicide.

Fire crews say when they got to the home of 59-year-old Berton Conley, they could hear smoke alarms.

A fire was found in Conley's kitchen, and the house was full of smoke.

Conley was unconscious when they located him and took him to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say someone set that fire.

We spoke with Conley's older brother outside of the home Monday afternoon.

Carroll Conley says, "If you needed something, Bert was your guy. Life of the party, brilliant, creative. He'll be missed. He also had a big heart. I mean there were a lot of people, even in this home right here that were out and down on their luck or having a tough time that there was always a couch or a bed for. You just don't think someone is going to go away like this. There's no preparation. Our job now is to, especially now as we are preparing for his service is to concentrate on the positive memories and not concentrate on how he died but his life."

Authorities have not yet released Conley's cause of death.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public does not need to fear for their safety.

Police are asking anyone who saw Conley on Halloween night or the next morning to call them.