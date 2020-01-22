Broomball tournament at Piscataquis County Ice Arena Sunday

You can join in the fight to sweep away cancer this weekend!

Sunday afternoon at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena, the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Penobscot County will host a Broomball tournament.

It starts at 12:30.

It's 5 dollars to get in for adults, 3 for students or seniors - kids 10 and under are free.

The hope is to have fun and support the ongoing fight against cancer.

If you are interested in helping at this event- or volunteering in the future with the American Cancer Society visit Cancer.org/Maine