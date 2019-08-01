Brooksville woman dedicating life to saving horses from slaughter

Meet Kelly Saunders, over the past year she has saved the lives of four horses and donkey from kill pens headed to slaughter.

While one has already found a new home the other three are still waiting for their perfect person.

"We don't sell them, we place them so if they ever need to come back for any reason they can."

Kelly started Bagaduce River Equine Rescue, a non-profit organization, solely because of her love for horses.

She says she saw the starving, abused animals online and couldn't resist helping.

"All four of them would be on a dinner plate in Europe. Hopefully, we can do some education with our organization so that horses don't need saving anymore."

Her most recent horse, Pete saved from a meat buyer in Kentucky, has only been on the farm 10 days but has already picked his head up.

"He had to be tough, he had to want to live. When he did and he got off, and his head was just hanging and it was like oh."

When Pete arrived he was a bag of bones.

"He's old, he's thin, he's not eating hay, no one ever would have adopted him. He loves people, he whinnies and hollers to us when we are coming."

Kelly isn't alone in her mission to save horses, she says it has been a team effort with one of her life-long friends.

"To have the information about what happens to these horses and then to be able to help what we can is wonderful. I find it so rewarding to even in a very small way, help these horses not make that awful trip."

"One horse is one horse out of many thousands. But, to that one horse, this is heaven."

"Kelly says she is going to keep saving horses like Pete here for many years to come."

If you would like to find out more or donate to Bagaduce River Equine Rescue you can find them on Facebook or visit their website at https://bagaduceriverequinerescue.weebly.com/