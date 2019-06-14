Brooks students send off Make A Wish recipient in style

The last day of school is always thrilling.

And they had something really special up their sleeves at an elementary school in Brooks Friday.

The entire school was in on a surprise one little boy will never forget.

Travis Ripley and his wife LeeAnna, have made many trips with their six-year-old son Bentley since the day he was born.

"Bentley was born, originally, he had cystic hygroma which is lymphatic growths around his neck. He was born with hundreds of them. One the size of a basketball. So we ended up having him down at mass general," said Travis.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't be the last trip to that hospital for the Ripleys. Bentley now has a rare lymphatic cyst disorder. It's led to lots of medicine, surgeries and many trips to the hospital.

But, Bentley is about to find out that on this day, his last day of kindergarten, with the help of the Make A Wish Foundation he and his family are going on another trip...but not the hospital this time....they're going on the trip of a lifetime.

Dad

"Guess where we're going today?? Disneyland. Today!"

"Super excited for Bentley. He didn't have any idea this was happening. I think this is absolutely phenomenal," said LeeAnna.

"All the pain and everything he's gone through, he definitely deserves the trip," said Travis.

"Make A Wish is more than we expected it to be and the school helped so much with all of it. It's just overwhelming," said LeeAnna.

"It's overwhelming for all of us. Throughout Bentley's life we had so much community support, benefit dinners, walks, runs, stuff like that to help us raise money for his medicine. And this is above and beyond," said Travis.

Just when he thought the surprises had ended, Bentley got an epic send-off from the entire school to find out he'll be riding in style in a limo to the airport, because a trip this grand and a boy this sweet deserves nothing less than this.