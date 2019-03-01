Brooks man to prison for robbing Unity Pharmacy last year

A man from Brooks convicted of robbing the Unity Pharmacy will spend two years in prison.

34-year-old Andrew Sousa was sentenced last week after a jury found him guilty.

He was arrested in April.

Sousa was wearing black clothing and a mask when he walked into the pharmacy on Plaza Drive.

He passed a note to a female employee demanding prescription drugs.

Sousa ran off into the woods and was found five days later at a campsite in Brooks.

Sousa was also convicted of having the drugs.

