A man from Brooks is on trial for robbing the Unity Pharmacy last year.

34-year-old Andrew Sousa was arrested in April.

Authorities say he was wearing black clothing and a mask when walked into the pharmacy on Plaza Drive.

They say he passed a note to a female employee demanding prescription drugs.

We're told Sousa ran off into the woods and was found five days later at a campsite in Brooks.

His trial began Wednesday and is scheduled to last three days.