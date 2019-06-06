Brooklin students finish boat and hit the water

For the past twenty years, Brooklin School has teamed up with local builders to learn about waterways and what it takes to build boats.

"Less about making boat builders out of these kids and more kind of connecting them with their community."

The seventh and eighth-grade students along with their entire school gathered at Center Harbor to christen the boat and see it hit the water.

"The kids have started with just a pile of wood and some designs of a boat and they worked really hard to put that boat together to learn the skills that they started out not knowing anything about building a boat and they ended with incredible skills that they will take with them for the rest of their lives."

Some of the skills they learned included:

"That it is better to work together as a team rather than trying to do everything yourself."

"We learned how to plane and use squares and it was like a lot of fun and we had a lot of teamwork and it was just a great opportunity."

Eric Blake who has been teaching the kids how to build boats the past three years says he always wanted to do something for his community.

"I've always noticed that there is a real disconnect between local kids and our local waterfront and I really wanted to find a way to get involved in a program and get kids connected with their community and the last two weeks of school we will be out on the water using this thing."

The students named the boat "Big Country" after an MBA player but also for another reason..,.

"And we also named it Big Country because we put a lot of work into this boat just like the many people in America did to make America this way."

