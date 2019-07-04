Town of Brooklin celebrates the 4th of July

The town of Brooklin is world-famous for its boat building history.

It's also known for hosting several well-known Independence Day events, including their parade.

Alyssa Thurlow was there as things kicked off.

"It's a parade. You can't have a parade without a band,” said Dan Conte, Music Director of the Brooklin Town Band. "People in the town, such a tiny town, they like having a band. Just a Brooklin band is a really nice thing to have."

Brooklin, Maine is known for a few key things, including their annual 4th of July celebrations.

Whether you're from the area, or visiting from away, everyone in town can agree this is the place to be on Independence Day.

"God bless America. This is a great country, and the fact that people can come together and really just enjoy themselves over a picnic and a parade. It's just a really great thing,” said Mike Sealander, Chair of the Brooklin 4th of July parade.

The day began with their parade.

Floats, antique cars, and costumed marchers were welcome.

"This is a great parade to be a part of,” said Sealander. "There's nothing contrived. It's just people having fun and relaxing and if you take a look at the floats, there are some people who are really into this parade, and that makes the whole thing few great."

Following the parade, hundreds gathered at the Town Green for a barbecue.

There was also plenty of carnival games for those young at heart.

No matter how those in town chose to celebrate, organizers say a small town like Brooklin really shows what America is all about.

"It's all different kinds of people and everybody getting along and having a good time,” said Conte. “Sometimes you hear too much about the divisions, and everybody is here happy to be with each other."