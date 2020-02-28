Broadway musical coming to Orono brings performing Mainers with it

A Broadway musical featuring a classic tale is coming to Orono and it brings several Mainers with it.

Josephine Florence Cooper and Elizabeth Lester, both of Saco, are two of four Maine natives in the cast of Finding Neverland.

The show is based on the characters from the movie about the Peter Pan playwright.

Elizabeth plays Miss Bassett. This is her second year on tour with Finding Neverland.

Josephine plays the lead female role,Sylvia Llewelyn Davies.

She says coming to her home state to perform in Orono is extra special for her.

"The space that we're coming to in Orono, I used to sing at in high school because we had the all state music festival every year. It's really going to be in that space after having that be like one of the first big beautiful theaters I performed in when I was in high school thinking, 'oh, this is what I want to do," said Josephine.

"And, just it's special when you have people from home who feel so connected to it to because you are a part of it," said Elizabeth.

A violinist and a choreographer in Finding Neverland are also from Maine.

The show is Monday at 7pm at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Tickets are still available.