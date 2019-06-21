Broadway Hardware going out of business

A longtime local hardware store is closing its doors for good.

After 31 years Broadway Hardware is going out of business.

Owner and manager Brent Hopkins says they've been trying to sell for fours years but have had no serious buyers.

Starting tomorrow they'll have a liquidation sale and say everything must go.

They're open Monday through Saturday 9 to 6, and Sunday 9 to 3.

"We've been in it for 31 years. It's a long time to do anything. Retail is something that is changing. We figured looking at what we have done over the years, it is just time to go and get out and try something new."

Broadway Hardware will remain open until all of the merchandise is gone.