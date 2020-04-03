Broadband demand surges in Maine during coronavirus outbreak

Many Mainers are working or learning from home while others are streaming a lot of movies and TV shows as they comply with the stay-at-home order. That is causing a huge spike in broadband and data usage.

Maine-based internet provider Redzone says daily data consumption rose by 43% from March 16 to March 31. The most significant increase in usage is happening between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The most frequently used applications during the last two weeks of March were Netflix, Amazon, Facebook/Instagram, Hulu and Zoom.

Redzone says it recently doubled its core network capacity, allowing it to meet the increased demand.

"Redzone's recent network expansion and core data upgrades could not have been better timed to help address the unprecedented surge in Maine broadband demand," said Jim McKenna, Redzone president & CEO. "While the health and safety of our employees and customers are our paramount concerns, we also recognize the critical role that a fast and reliable broadband connection plays in helping Maine families and businesses, especially high risk populations, navigate the challenges associated with extreme social distancing."

Redzone provides broadband coverage to 350,000 households – representing over 63% of all Maine homes.