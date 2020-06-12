Broad Street in Bangor temporarily closed

Broad Street in Bangor will be closed for the near future.

City officials made the announcement Friday.

The closure on Broad Street will run from Main Street to Bangor Alley, alongside West Market Square, and will remain in effect until the end of the City's State of Emergency or September 7th, whichever comes first.

By closing this section of Broad Street, the city aims to help citizens and businesses allow for the safe reopening of businesses as detailed by the State of Maine's plan.

Businesses will be able to use the area as a pedestrian mall, as well as for expanded outdoor restaurant service.