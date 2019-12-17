Brief standoff in Glenburn Tuesday morning, group of 4 charge with robbery

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) Early Tuesday morning police were called to a home in Glenburn where a woman was being threatened by a group of teenagers.
It happened on Cressy Avenue.
The woman called to say her 17-year-old grandson and his friends were damaging items in her home.
She told police they threatened her with a gun.
She was able to safely leave the home.
Deputies say the four teens refused to cooperate with police and caused a brief standoff.
Police surrounded the home, eventually the four came out.
19-year-old Isaiah Delosa of Glenburn and 18-year-old Kayla Spain of Brewer are charged with robbery.
Two boys, ages 15 and 17 face the same charge.
Spain is free on bail.
Delosa remains in jail.