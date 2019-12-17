Brief standoff in Glenburn Tuesday morning, group of 4 charge with robbery

Early Tuesday morning police were called to a home in Glenburn where a woman was being threatened by a group of teenagers.

It happened on Cressy Avenue.

The woman called to say her 17-year-old grandson and his friends were damaging items in her home.

She told police they threatened her with a gun.

She was able to safely leave the home.

Deputies say the four teens refused to cooperate with police and caused a brief standoff.

Police surrounded the home, eventually the four came out.

19-year-old Isaiah Delosa of Glenburn and 18-year-old Kayla Spain of Brewer are charged with robbery.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17 face the same charge.

Spain is free on bail.

Delosa remains in jail.