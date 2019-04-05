Bridge the Gap Race planned for Saturday

If you're out and about in Bucksport Saturday, there's a good chance you'll see plenty of runners.

Bridge the Gap Race is sold out with more than 650 people participating.

Start time is 10 in the morning at Fort Knox in Prospect.

Runners will cross the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and finish the race on Main Street in Bucksport.

Main Street Bucksport’s, Brooke Minner, said, “The purpose is twofold. It's to bring people and energy and vitality to our downtown. It's also a fundraiser for Main Street Bucksport, it helps to support our work."

After the race, an award ceremony will take place at the Alamo Theatre at noon.