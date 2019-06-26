Bridge in Orono to be named after Maine veteran

Army Staff Sergeant Brandon Silk of Orono died in June 2010 in the line of duty.

Wednesday, Governor Mills signed a law to honor Silk by naming the bridge on Main Street in Orono the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge.

The town will hold a dedication ceremony at two Friday afternoon.

It will be at the northern end of the bridge at the University Inn gazebo by the Stillwater River.

The Orono Police Department requests folks park behind the public safety building or on North Main Street.

"It's definitely a special thing for the town of Orono to represent and honor the sacrifice that Brandon made for everybody not just the town of Orono, it's for everybody across the country."

To find out more information on the event go to Orono Police Department on Facebook.