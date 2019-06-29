Bridge dedication to a Medal of Honor recipient

Today family and friends come together to pay tribute to Gary Gordon, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and Lincoln native.

The 5th annual 5K started this morning followed by a free concert, then a motorcycle ride to the Lincoln Chester bridge for a dedication ceremony.

A dinner fundraiser held later that day will help fund a statue of Gary Gordon, to be placed at the veterans memorial in Lincoln.

It’s been over 25 years since Gary passed, but it’s clear that the support and love for him is still strong today.

“Sometimes it brings out the memories of him being gone and it’s like you’re reliving everything all over again,” says Robin Gordon, Gary’s sister. “But you know, again the support is amazing. It does help to see so many people. I mean they’re all here to support me and my family today.”

Donations towards the statue can be given on the Gary Gordon MOH memorial Facebook page.

