Brick's Coworking in Waterville hosting 'Summer Startup'

The Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville is home to Bricks Coworking & Innovation Space, and Bricks is now the home of Central Maine's first collaborative incubator.

It’s called 'Summer Startup,' and its focused on providing student entrepreneurs a place to jump start their business ideas.

The space allows students to bounce ideas off each other, while also taking part in active sessions and local industry experts.

Bricks has already seen several students developing early-stage businesses, and hopes Summer Startup will continue that trend.

"It’s really important to have a place for them to come, work on their ideas, learn what works and what doesn't work," said Elaine Theriault-Currier of Central Maine Growth Council. "Its fueling the emerging technology and information economy in Waterville. Its really setting a foundation for other businesses to come in, other startups, to find community here."

For more information on Bricks Coworking Space and Summer Startup, you can check out their website at bricks coworking dot com.