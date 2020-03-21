Briar Patch Books donating books to kids in need

With so many schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, students have had to start remote learning, and Briar Patch Books in Bangor is doing what they can to lend a helping hand.

The store donated over five hundred dollars worth of books for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade to RSU 22, with the books being delivered during the district's delivery of bag meals to students in need.

Several former students and parents heard about the drive through social media and chipped in an extra five hundred, bringing the total to $1,000.00.

The store hopes that these donations can help kids through these tough circumstances.

"There are a number of parents trying to do everything they can to make sure they're enriching their children's lives with homeschooling and needing materials. We've got so much in educational materials, not just in regular books, but in workbooks and things like that, we're really trying to make sure we're making available to familes in the area."

If you want to help, you can call the Briar Patch and make a gift certificate or book donation at 207-941-0255.

