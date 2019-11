All this week, we'll join our friends from Penquis and Z 107 point 3 this week to help put a thanksgiving meal on the table for those in need.

It all starts this morning at 6 when Kid from Z 107 point 3 begins his three day campout in the parking lot of the Brewer Hannaford.

Brian Sullivan joined him during our morning show on Tuesday to help kick things off.

On Thursday, we'll hold our annual turkey telethon during our 5pm and 6pm newscasts.