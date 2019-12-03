Brian and Paul

Periods of snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday and could be heavy at times as well. Any mixed precipitation Downeast should transition to all snow as the atmosphere cools off. Snow will taper off later in the afternoon and evening as the storm begins to move to our east.

The wind will remain gusty Tuesday as well with a northerly wind between 10-20 MPH and gusting to around 30 MPH at times.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state.