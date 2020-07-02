Brewing company celebrating 25th anniversary by giving back

A local brewing company is celebrating its 25-year anniversary by giving back for the next 25 days.

Allagash Brewing Company kicked off its fundraiser on Wednesday.

There will be silent auctions, employee volunteer projects, and online donation opportunities throughout the month.

The company says they want to help the community that has been with them for so long especially now.

"Our plans a year ago looked very different from what they looked like now.. to all of us a celebration didn't feel exactly right in this climate, with the world now. Finding ways to give back felt a lot better."

Money made will be donated to more than a dozen Maine groups such as the Barbara Bush Foundation, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, and Sebago Clean Waters.