Brewfest takes over Downtown Gardiner

There was a big commotion on downtown Water Street in Gardiner as the town celebrated Brewfest.

Swine and Stein returned as a Brewfest including 18 breweries, wineries, and distilleries from Maine.

People who attended the event were able to sample drinks and food from all the different vendors in one convenient place.

On top of the great beverages and music, there was a beard and mustache competition, frozen T-shirt contest, and giant Jenga to compete in.

“I love the people,” says Melissa Lindley, the Exc. Dir. of Gardiner Main Street. “It’s really fun. Everybody has such a great attitude and they’re so happy to see this historic downtown. Our volunteers are great. It’s a really fun event.”

The event brought in over 1,000 people.

