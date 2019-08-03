Brewery in Portland has a day for dogs

What better way to spend the dog days of summer with beer -- food -- and of course dogs!

At Geary Brewing Company in Portland, they had live music and an ice cream contest for all of the dogs!

There were also baskets to choose from in a raffle and a dog photo contest where you could send a photo of your dog for a chance to win a prize!

A portion of every purchase benefitted Midcoast Humane in Brunswick.

Geary Brewing Company had donation bins for pet supplies that would be given to Midcoast Humane.

