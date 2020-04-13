Brewery employee makes the most of time off

When Dane Kaiser was furloughed from the Tumbledown Brewery in Farmington, he started looking for a way to stay busy and help out.

So he bought a couple of mask kits, borrowed a sewing machine, watched a how-to on youtube, and started making masks.

Those masks have gone to family and friends both here and out of state, and also to local nursing homes and hospitals.

Aimee Degroat said, “It’s something that anybody can do. Anybody can order a kit, make some masks, and feel like you’re giving back, and productive in doing something.”

“It’s a two-pronged thing. You have to have masks out there for people to use, and then you also have to have the desire for people to want to wear them," said Dane Kaiser

If you’re interested in the mask kit, you can find them at fabricwarehouse.com