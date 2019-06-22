Breweries and wineries come together to promote local businesses

Local wineries and breweries came together along with live music in Bangor this weekend.

The 2nd annual best of the north fest showcased companies from all over the state to celebrate supporting local businesses while enjoying Maine crafted drinks.

Close to 1,000 people showed up to the event.

"Being here and supporting this event, in particular, is actually supporting tourism in our region,” says Kerrie Tipp, Exc. Dir. of the convention and visitor Bureau. “The convention and visitors bureau is all about tourism, we all about bringing people into the greater Bangor region. Having them stay here and spend money here. So this is really all about the local economy. And then when you're supporting these vendors, you're supporting that local economy. It's a creative economy through spirits, wine, and breweries. It's important to be here and support these local efforts that's are happening because this is how we continue to grow the region."

The event aims to bring attention to many of Maine's diverse breweries to tourists and locals alike.

