Brewer waterfront restaurant offering folks a place to picnic with their to-go

Nice weather like we had Thursday has many people wanting to enjoy our state's outdoor beauty.

High Tide Restaurant and Bar in Brewer is helping folks do just that.

They have placed picnic tables 10 feet apart along the Penobscot River.

The restaurant opened for take-out on Tuesday this week.

Rachel Moyse who works at the restaurant says, "You can come up to our window and order a to-go beverage and a to-go lunch or even something simple like a side. It's a limited menu. We don't have a full menu, but everyone can get a lobster dinner if they'd like, even if it's noon. And you can sit down here and be six feet apart. There's not a limit of people really, just as long as you are keeping your distance."

Staff at High Tide say they are excited to start seeing their customers again and offering folks a way to get out of the house.

You can order take-out from High Tide Tuesday through Saturday, 11 to 8.