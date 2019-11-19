Brewer veterinarian warns pet owners to be cautious of ice

A Brewer veterinarian with a reminder for pet owners to watch for thin ice this time year.

It comes after David Monnier had to help his dog, Leo.

He says the 2-and-a-half-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever was playing near the pond when he went through about an inch of ice.

It's a shallow pond but Leo did struggle and wound up getting his legs up on a log then wouldn't move.

After trying to get Leo to swim back on his own David broke through the ice and waded in to get him.

Monnier says the key to a rescue situation is to not to create two victims.

He says to think of your safety before going in the water...

"He was fine. He was happy to get out. This time of year and in the spring when the ice is questionable you should really have your dog on a leash around the water and keep a good, close watch on them and make sure they don't into a dangerous situation," he said.

Monnier says so much for Leo's breed, they're known for retrieving ducks in cold water.

He says the best idea is to try to avoid the situation and stay clear of water and icy spots.

If you do find yourself in a dangerous situation don't be shy about calling for help.