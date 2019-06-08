Brewer throws a grand opening party at the Riverwalk

With the second half of the Brewer Riverwalk having been completed, the City of Brewer and the downtown business community decided to throw a party this weekend.

The Grand Opening Festival included a fun run and walk, food trucks, face painting and live music.

And Senator Susan Collins was on hand to do the official ribbon cutting.

The celebration marks the end of nearly two decades of work to revitalize the area, as the city looks for a way to shore up erosion along the Penobscot River.

"It's absolutely beautiful,” says Sen. Susan Collins. “I'm convinced it's going to bring even more people Downtown to enjoy the riverwalk. To visit restaurants, and patronize local businesses. So this is great for the city of Brewer, and the entire region"

The Brewer Riverwalk stretches from Manson's Brewing Company to Veteran's Park on Penobscot Street

