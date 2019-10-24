Brewer teenager sentenced after two separate attacks on people in Bangor

A teenager from Brewer accused of attacking a homeless man and another person in a Bangor park has been sentenced to two months in jail.

18-year-old Liam Geagan pleaded guilty last week to assault. He was arrested in July.

Police say Geagan took part in an attack on a man at Second Street Park.

The incident was caught on video, then shared on social media.

So was an assault on a homeless man at Front and Railroad Streets, down by the waterfront.

The charge against Geagan involving that case was dismissed.

His co-defendant, 19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland, has pleaded not guilty to both assaults and is due back in court next month.

