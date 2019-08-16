Brewer teen finishes final “Ride for the Wet Nose”

A Brewer teen and avid bike rider took his final ride Friday morning for a cause he's been passionate about for years now.

We caught up with Matthew Gross and his dad, Jason before their final "Ride for the Wet Nose."

"You don't see a lot of kids doing stuff like this. I think it makes a big difference,” said Matthew’s dad, Jason.

Matthew Gross is not afraid of a long trek.

The soon-to-be 17-year-old has proven that many times through the years.

And, for the 8th and final year he's turning his hobby into a good cause.

Over the years Matt and his dad have racked up a lot of miles on their bikes, raising nearly $20,000 for different animal organizations.

Last year was supposed to be Matt's final year for the "Ride for the Wet Nose." However, the donations kept rolling in.

"We were anticipating a few donations but when you get almost $2,000 over a year period, you do one more ride,” said Jason Gross.

One more ride in honor of a special member of the Gross family.

"I got a beagle named Buddy and he was abused his whole life,” explained Matthew. “We got him when he was 11 years old and I just didn't like the way he looked and I wanted to change how people thought about homeless pets that we don't want them or they're going to die. But, he lived seven years with us and he had a great life at the end of his life."

This year Matt has raised over $2,000 for the Bangor Humane Society and the Old Town Animal Orphanage. His family and friends couldn't be prouder.

"I think kids that are younger than him kind of look up to him a little bit and say, "Hey I could do something like that." You see it all the time on Facebook, kids donating to local animal shelters so, he's been a good role model I think,” said Gross.

This may be his final ride, but that doesn't mean he won't stop caring.

"I feel as though you should still donate,” Matthew said. “It doesn't have to be much: blankets, just a little bit of food, or just going to see the dogs, it really helps them."

Matthew will be starting his senior year at Brewer High School at the end of the month.

After high school, he plans on majoring in Criminal Justice at Husson University.

