Brewer takes home Maine's Best Tasting Water

Nearly 600 people from all over the state gathered in Bangor today for the annual Maine Rural Water Association conference.

The title of Maine's Best Tasting Water was on the line.

Rebecca Labranche says, "Its definitely increased in popularity and people want to have the chance to be listed as the best water in Maine."

34 different community water supplies from around the state submitted a sample of their water to see if it's the best tasting in the state.

Alex Wong says, "It really highlights the work going into what we do, to provide safe, clean, drinking water. We are protecting public health, and it's to shed light on the effort that goes into providing a really nice product."

It came down to 10 finalists, 5 water supplies disinfectant and 5 without were tested by 3 judges.

There are 5 S's that they focus on.

Wong also adds, "Take a look at it, they are going to see if for clarity. They are going to swirl it to try and get some aromas going, they are going to smell it, they are going to sip it and they are going to and they are going to savor it so those 5 S's are like a fine wine."

And if you don't think there is much of a difference when it comes to the taste of water, think again.

Wong says, "Water is coming out of the ground or it is coming out of the surface water body and everything in that environment goes towards the flavor of that water. NATS "Water is very unique. You may not know when you are drinking one at a time but when you put them head to head you can really tell the difference where things are coming from."

After much tasting the 2020 winner is...

Rodney Butler says, "It's a fun competition for all of us in the water industry. Who has the best water and the bragging rights for the year and this year it's Brewer."

He also adds, "It's a conservation effort of the source and what we do around that to protect that water and then our treatment process and even the care of our pipes coming into people's homes."

After the city of Brewer won, I just had to give it a taste and it's really good.

Brewer has submitted their water for years...they say...

"It's good to be back on top," says Butler.

