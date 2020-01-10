Brewer shop offers formal attire to students free of charge

With winter dances coming up, lots of students will be searching for a dress or tux.

Giggey Girl Gowns in Brewer can help with that- free of charge.

Co-founder Kim Emerson said this all started nearly a decade ago.

Her daughter came up with the idea as a way to make sure those who want to go to formal occasions like prom can - without all the costs.

You can stop in on Saturday at 128 Pierce Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30.

They've got you covered with all different kinds of dresses, tuxedos, shoes, jewelry, and ties.

Co-founder of Giggey Girl Gowns, Kim Emerson, explained, "Not needing to save up a ton of money to spend for one night worth of fun, you can come here grab a great dress and it's the right price for everyone."

Isabella Trogdon, said, "I came here and I was like this is amazing and I found the perfect dress. The one I am wearing now like I love it."

Emerson said donations are always encouraged.

If you decide to pick up a dress or tux, Emerson says you can always donate it back.

If you choose not to keep formal attire, Emerson said she wants you to pay it forward in your community.

She said she's even helped adults a time or two.

Giggey Girl Gowns is on Facebook if you'd like more information.

https://www.facebook.com/GiggeyGirlGowns/