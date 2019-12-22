Brewer resident celebrates her 100th birthday

An average of 17.7 million people are celebrating their birthday on any given day,

but it’s not every day someone gets to celebrate their 100th birthday.

Marion Perry had a birthday celebration surrounded by friends and family.

From children to great-grandchildren, there is no denying the love her family has for her, almost 100 years worth.

“I remember from early on I spent a lot of time with her and my grandfather when I was younger,” says her granddaughter Holly Perry. “I have some very special moments that I’ll remember always. She’s a special lady. We call her the energizer bunny. She just keeps going.”

The party was an early celebration for Marion’s actual birthday coming December 28. Happy Birthday Marion from all of us at WABI.

