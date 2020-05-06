Brewer rehab residents connect with families during parade

The Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation held a ‘May Day Wave Parade’ for their residents.

May Day was a washout due to the weather so the celebration was postponed, until now.

Dozens of decorated vehicles filled with family members and supporters drove slowly past the facility and waved.

Many of the 82 residents were lined up outside to watch, some with signs of their own.

Debbie Stanley, Director of Admissions and Marketing for Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation says they wanted to do something to lift everyone's spirits.

“It’s very hard for residents and families to be disconnected from each other because we can’t have visitors in the building so I’m hoping this is a great way for them to get to see their family members and just be a little closer to them.”

Some of the staff dressed up in silly costumes as well.