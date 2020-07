Brewer Police say an elderly woman involved in a crash on the 4th of July has died.

Police believe she had a medical issue that led to the crash.

We're told around 9:30 that night, the woman's car struck a pole on South Main Street.

Police are not releasing her name at this time but say she was 80-years-old.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine what caused the woman's death.