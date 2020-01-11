Brewer organization offers free boys and girls formal wear

Are you in need of a new dress for an upcoming school dance, or looking ahead to prom?

Giggey Girl Gowns and Dresses in Brewer is loaning out free dresses for girls who may not be able to afford them.

They are located in the Community of Christ Church and even have men's and boys suits available.

They also offer shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

"We started with twenty dresses when we first opened 9 years ago. And our goal that first year was to get 100 dresses. Now we have well over 400 dresses, so it's grown incredibly. But so had the need so we want it to be here for 9 more years to help out kids that might not be able to afford to go to prom otherwise," said Kim Emerson, Co-Founder of the organization.

They will be back open January 17th and 18th, and they are always accepting donations.