Brewer officials ask Governor for more local control

Some Maine municipalities are working to take more control of how business can be conducted during the stay at home order.

It comes even with the changes announced by Governor Mills on Friday.

The Brewer City Council sent a letter to the Governor this week asking to be allowed to have a larger hand in what and how businesses can get up and running faster.

Ellsworth and Lincoln have taken similar steps.

Officials in Brewer say if the state sets specific guidelines to re-open, they could then be in charge of implementation.

"We have code enforcement officers, health officers, we are very used to enforcing the rules are given to us by the state," said Economic Development Director D'arcy Main-Boyington. "My hope is that perhaps the municipalities could take a bit of a load off of the state. If the state sets the guidelines and says here is what they need to do to open and to meet these guidelines we could easily run with that."

The Economic Development Director envisions a system where Brewer could turn things back over to the state for final approval, after help from the city.

