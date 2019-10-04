Brewer nonprofit for people with disabilities outgrows new facility in only three years

A social services agency in Brewer is expanding.

Downeast Horizons will nearly triple the size of its facility on Dirigo Drive.

The agency has been serving adults and children with developmental disabilities there since 2016.

Just three years later and they tell us they've outgrown the space, going from 20 to 65 employees and 45 to 120 program participants.

The addition will include offices, program rooms, a large meeting room and a half-size gymnasium.

Executive director Anthony Zambrano says they are grateful to be able to expand and help more people.

"It's a blessing from God to be able to do something like that. It's just really cool to be so successful and to be so blessed that we can help so many people. And we are. We are helping them and they are coming to our program at about three or four or five a month...new people!"

They anticipate needing to hire around 20 new employees.

And they expect the construction to be done in May.

