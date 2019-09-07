Brewer mayor awards business and citizen of the year at festival

Brewer Days festival is still going on despite the rainy weather.

There's plenty of games and activities for kids, as well as live music.

Earlier on Saturday, Mayor Uhlenhake of Brewer awarded the Brewer Business of the year to Tiller and Rye, a local grocery store for their work in the community.

The Mayor also awarded the Cititzen of the Year award to Al Gibson for his efforts in his community.

"Ever since moving down here in 1980, been living here since 1980 I got involved with the city functions and local functions some in Bangor. So I think it's a civic duty for people to help the city," said Gibson.

Brewer Days is going on into Saturday evening and will end with a fireworks display at 8:15 p.m.

