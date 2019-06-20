Brewer man to prison for lying about gun buy

A man from Brewer has been sentenced to three years in prison for lying about a gun buy.

49-year-old Floyd Chase appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in November.

Chase was one of three people arrested in February of last year when police went to his apartment on Main Street.

It was part of an investigation into heroin and cocaine dealing.

Besides drugs, police seized a handgun Chase bought ten days earlier.

Authorities determined he and the others lied to the dealer about who was buying the gun, when it was actually Chase.

