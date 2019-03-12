Brewer man sentenced in connection with standoff last fall

A man from Brewer has been sentenced in connection with a police standoff last fall.

63-year-old Gary pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal threatening and terrorizing.

He was ordered to serve two months in jail with credit for time served.

Green was in the parking lot of the Village Green Motel in Brewer in October.

Police say he was waving what appeared to be a weapon.

It was later determined to be fake.

Local streets were shut down for a couple of hours and some businesses and motel rooms were evacuated as a precaution.

