Brewer man sentenced for trying to burn down ex-girlfriend's home

A man from Brewer has been sentenced to a year in jail for trying to burn down the home of his former girlfriend.

42-year-old Rahsaan White was convicted last month of criminal mischief. He also pleaded guilty to criminal threatening.

Police say last November he poured gasoline through a home on North Main Street.

Prosecutors say he'd just finished a 10-month sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and when he got out, he started threatening her.

White took off out state to avoid arrest.

Federal authorities picked him up a few days later in Memphis, Tennessee.