Brewer man sentenced for chase and crash last summer

A Brewer man who lead police on a chase that ended in a crash last summer has pleaded guilty.

32-year-old Eric Ronco was sentenced last week to six months in jail.

He admitted to driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal speed. In exchange a charge of eluding police was dropped.

Last August police tried several times to contact Ronco on another case and eventually used his cell phone location to track him down.

Officers tried to pull him over on North Main Street in Brewer.

But Ronco took off and eventually crashed his car over an embankment, hitting some trees.

Police say he then resisted arrest.

