A man from Brewer was ordered to serve three months in jail for sexually abusing a girl in Jay.

The Sun Journal reports 37-year-old Adam Carrick pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful sexual contact.

The girl was under the age of 15.

Court documents say she was abused several times in January of 2017.

It was reported to authorities a year-and-a-half later. Carrick was arrested last fall.

As part his sentence, he also has to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.